PM Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss evolving regional situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in Jeddah.

During their warm and cordial meeting that lasted almost two hours, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the evolving regional situation.

The Prime Minister conveyed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and said the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brethren.

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He appreciated the exemplary patience and restraint shown by Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister shared with the Crown Prince the recent developments related to Pakistan’s peace efforts, which led to the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and the recently held round of historic talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad.

The crown prince appreciated the constructive role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in the peace process.

While exchanging views on bilateral issues, the prime minister expressed his sincere appreciation for His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s consistent support for Pakistan’s economic stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted that Pakistan and the Kingdom enjoyed a unique relationship as they are both strategic defense partners under the Pakistan- Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

Both leaders expressed their shared commitment to continuing close cooperation on matters of mutual interest.