PM Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties, Gaza situation

RIYADH: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif attended the Special Dialogue and Gala Dinner hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

During the event, PM Shehbaz Sharif exchanged views with the Crown Prince, and congratulated the Saudi leadership on the successful organization of the WEF Special Meeting and the excellent arrangements by the hosts.

The meeting also discussed regional ties and Gaza situation.

The premier conveyed his prayers and good wishes for the health, happiness and long life of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In addition to bilateral ties, the regional situation, particularly with regards to the crisis in Gaza, was also discussed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

While recalling their recent meeting in Makkah during his visit to Saudi Arabia in Ramadan, the PM thanked the Crown Prince for sending a high-powered delegation to Pakistan led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

The delegation held extensive discussion with their Pakistani counterparts on ways to enhance the portfolio of Saudi investments in Pakistan.

To continue the discussion, HE said that he has brought with him a high-powered delegation to Riyadh, including key Ministers responsible for investment, so that follow-up meetings could take place between relevant officials.