Shehbaz Sharif says opposition has required numbers

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has said that opposition has the required numbers in the parliament.

Replying to a question asked by a journalist after arrival at the Parliament House to attend the joint session, Shehbaz Sharif said that the opposition will defeat the government, as the opposition benches have the required number.

It merits mention that President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned joint session of the National Assembly and Senate to meet today (Wednesday) in the Parliament House.

The session will start at 12.00 noon and take up important legislation including the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021 and others.

Security has been beefed up for ahead of the Parliament’s joint sitting. The fresh security measures, entry of guests of ministers and members of the Parliament has been banned besides also running a shuttle service between Parliament House and Lodges.

The bills that would be tabled in the joint session pertain to electoral reforms, EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis. The sources privy to the matter said that eight other bills that found it difficult to sail through Senate will also be tabled in the joint session for approval.

