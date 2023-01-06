PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan for ruining ties with friendly countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday slammed former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan for ruining ties with friendly countries, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime minister was addressing the launching ceremony of Hazara Electric Supply Company in Islamabad.

He said that the former prime minister Imran Khan has not started any project for the people of Pakistan. The PM said that instead of showing his gratitude to China which brought $30 billion investment in Pakistan, Imran Khan levelled corruption charges against the Chinese officials thus enraging them.

PM Shehbaz Sharif termed Imran Khan the worst and most unsuccessful prime minister the country ever had. The PTI chief proved himself ungracious towards those who helped him ‘with their full might’ to take the reins of power, he added.

PM Sharif said that earlier the friendly neighbouring country China approached the IMF and told them to help out Pakistan in the testing times.

The premier said that he had conveyed to the IMF that Pakistan would implement its programme in letter and spirit. Speaking to him over the phone the PM said that official taxes had been imposed on affluent people besides conveying that Pakistan could not put an extra burden on the poor people.

Earlier, Pakistan and China agreed to maintain close communication to fast-track the bilateral cooperation agenda for mutual benefit of the peoples of both countries in 2023 and beyond.

PM Shehbaz and the Chinese Premier exchanged New Year greetings, noting that bilateral relations had grown to new heights in 2022, and agreeing to maintain the steady momentum of bilateral cooperation in 2023.

