PM 'summons' senior PML-N leaders’ meeting to discuss Sindh-Punjab tensions 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ‘summoned’ meeting of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders to discuss ongoing row between Sindh and Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

As per details, sources said that the premier has convened a meeting of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to discuss the prevailing political situation. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will also attend the meeting, according to reports.

It is further learned that Mohsin Naqvi will hold a separate meeting with the Prime Minister during which he is expected to convey a message from President Asif Zardari.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s consultation with senior party leaders will focus on finding a solution to the ongoing political issue, while contact with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership is also expected in the coming days, sources added.

President Asif Ali Zardari ‘asked’ Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to play his role in defusing tensions between Sindh and Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

On Monday, it emerged that President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi to discuss Sindh-Punjab issue.

The meeting between Asif Zardari and Mohsin Naqvi was held at Bilawal House Karachi, in which the country’s political situation and recent Sindh-Punjab tensions came under discussion.

During the meeting, the president reportedly asked Mohsin Naqvi to play his role in defusing Sindh-Punjab tensions.