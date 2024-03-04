Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the 24th Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

The ceremony was attended by caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Ministers, governors and other dignitaries.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s 24th prime minister (PM). He secured 201 votes against his Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan who secured 92 votes.

The session chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, began with the oath-taking of PML-N’s Jam Kamal.

As soon as the session began, SIC lawmakers chanted slogans to record their protest while holding PTI founder Imran Khan’s pictures.

He was jointly backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

In his maiden speech Pakistan’s Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif invited the opposition for ‘Charter of Recondcialtion’ to steer Pakistan out of crises.

“Work ahead is difficult’ but not impossible,” surrounded by party lawmakers — said in his victory speech in NA.