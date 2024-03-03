Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as PM ‘tomorrow’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as Pakistan’s 24th Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan tomorrow March 4 (Monday), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, President Arif Alvi will administer oath to the newly elected Prime Minister in a ceremony held at President’s House at 3 pm

Sources said that invitation letters were sent to guests, whereas Army Chief General Asim Munir, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Chief Ministers and governors of all provinces will also participate in the oath-taking ceremony.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s 24th prime minister (PM) earlier today.

Shehbaz Sharif secured 201 votes while his Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan secured 92 votes.

The session chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, began with the oath-taking of PML-N’s Jam Kamal.

As soon as the session began, SIC lawmakers chanted slogans to record their protest while holding PTI founder Imran Khan’s pictures.

Shehbaz Sharif was jointly backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

