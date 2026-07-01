ISLAMABAD: Preparations have been completed for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Iran to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As per details, the premier is scheduled to depart for Tehran on Friday.

The high-level delegation accompanying the prime minister will include Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the visit, the delegation, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will attend the funeral prayers of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Read more: Iran prepares for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral

Giant portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s late supreme leader killed in US-Israeli airstrikes, hung from Tehran’s Grand Mosalla on Tuesday as workers raced to prepare for his grand funeral ceremony.

His funeral, initially delayed at the height of the Middle East war, will take place as Iran and the United States uphold a fragile ceasefire after signing a preliminary deal to halt the conflict.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a spiritual figure for many Shias, was killed aged 86 at his compound in the centre of the Iranian capital on February 28, the first day of the war.

His public funeral will begin on Saturday, with his body lying in state at the colossal complex in central Tehran that hosts major Friday prayers, official ceremonies and religious gatherings.

The bodies of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slain relatives will also be presented. The ceremonies are expected to draw between 15 and 20 million mourners, according to officials, which would make it the biggest state funeral in the country’s history.