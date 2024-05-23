PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for a daylong UAE visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office, this would be Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to the UAE since his election.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

During the visit, the prime minister is expected to meet the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE with special focus on trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to hold meetings with other Emirati dignitaries, businesspersons and heads of financial institutions.

Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing fraternal relations deep rooted in religio-cultural affinity.

The premier’s visit marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz Sharif attended a memorial ceremony of late Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and his colleagues who died in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

During the ceremony, the prime minister visited the hall where the late president’s body was laid and offered prayers for his soul, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).