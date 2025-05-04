PM Shehbaz Sharif urges neutral probe into Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised Pakistan’s call for a neutral and transparent Pahalgam incident investigation while having a telephonic conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the discussion was focused on India’s allegations involving Pakistan to the recent Pahalgam attacks, which Shehbaz Sharif firmly rejected as untrue.

Shehbaz Sharif updated the Malaysian Prime Minister about the aggressive actions of India following the incident. He emphasised that Pakistan criticises every kind of terrorism and remains dedicated to global peace efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif recapped Pakistan’s intention to collaborate in an international, neutral Pahalgam incident investigation and urged Malaysia’s contribution in the probe.

PM Sharif further mentioned Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, quoting that our country has suffered huge human and financial losses as a frontline state in counterterrorism efforts.

He blamed India for using the incident to distract focus from the economic recovery and stability of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that Pakistan is a peaceful country and does not get involved in conflicts, and remains focused on economic progress.

He requested the international communities to get involved in an unbiased Pahalgam incident investigation and stop accusations from escalating regional tensions.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif stated that India had failed to share any evidence and falsely tried to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident.

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, stated that despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response was responsible and measured, as the PM Office Media Wing mentioned in a press release.

He reiterated that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Dr. Irfan Neziroglu.