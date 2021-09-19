Shehbaz Sharif visits Akhtar Mengal to offer condolence

KARACHI: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the residence of BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal here to offer condolence on the demise of veteran Baloch leader Ataullah Mengal.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly has been in Karachi on a day-long visit.

Party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mohammad Zubair were also accompanied with him.

“Sadar Ataullah Mengal have services for Pakistan’s politics, he had a pivotal role for the constitutional amendment to remove 58-2B clause from the constitution,” Shehbaz Sharif said while offering his condolence to Akhtar Mengal.

“We have to offer respect to all provinces and serve the people by providing them resources,” Shehbaz said. “We all have to work together for promotion of the democratic system,” he said.

“Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, it faces problems of water scarcity and electricity,” PML-N leader said.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal thanked Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N on behalf of his family and the party.

“Mian Sahib was unwell, still he insisted to visit my village to offer condolence,” Mengal said. “I told him to come to me in Karachi when I will be in the city,” BNP-M leader added.

Earlier, when Shehbaz Sharif landed at Karachi airport today, he was received by local PML-N leaders and workers.