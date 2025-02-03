PM Sharif visits CMH Quetta to meet injured security personnel

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the nation and the armed forces stand together to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

On night of 31 January/ 1 February security forces killed twelve terrorists in general area Mangocher, Kalat District and 11 outlaws in Harnai.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, during the operations against terrorists, eighteen soldiers also embraced martyrdom.

He stated this during his visit to CMH Quetta where he inquired about the health of the security personnel injured while fighting against terrorists in Kalat and other districts of Balochistan.

Interacting with the injured and declaring them heroes of the nation, the prime minister praised their spirit of sacrifice for the country and their unwavering commitment to protecting the homeland.

He said as long as the protection of the nation is entrusted to such brave soldiers, the enemy can never dare to look at Pakistan with an evil eye.

Read more: 23 terrorists gunned down in Kalat, Harnai operations: ISPR

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the elements spreading terror and chaos in Balochistan are enemies of the province’s progress.

He said the security forces are working tirelessly to eliminate militants and safeguard the people of Balochistan.

The nefarious designs of those who are enemies of peace, development and prosperity in Balochistan will never succeed.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister for Power Awais Leghari also accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.