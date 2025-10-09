‘Enough is enough’: PM Shehbaz declares all-out war on terror

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed that the nation stands united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism, vowing that the government and the armed forces will take all necessary measures to crush militancy originating from across the border, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the federal cabinet, the PM Shehbaz Sharif detailed recent incidents in which army officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom during operations against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij.

He said that on Wednesday, he, along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and senior military officers, attended the funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat — among the eleven soldiers martyred in Orakzai while fighting terrorists.

The Prime Minister lauded Lt. Colonel Junaid’s leadership, saying he had written a “new chapter of bravery” by leading an operation that eliminated 19 terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij. He added that Major Sibtain Haider also embraced martyrdom during a separate counterterrorism operation.

Shehbaz Sharif said he personally spoke with the families of the martyrs, who expressed pride in their sons’ sacrifice for the country. “The martyrs are leaving behind their children as orphans while saving the future generations of Pakistan,” he remarked.

He noted that facilitators were aiding terrorists crossing from across the border, stressing that the situation had reached a critical point. “The terrorists will not be spared. The martyrs have drawn a line with their blood — and that line cannot be crossed,” he said.

The PM of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, warned that all progress on economic and diplomatic fronts would be undone if terrorism was not completely eliminated. “The sacrifices of our martyrs will be remembered forever,” he asserted.

Referring to Pakistan’s diplomatic stance, he said the country has consistently supported the cause of Palestine for the past 77 years, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the right of self-determination for Palestinians.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that Pakistan was among the eight Islamic countries whose leadership met with then–U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the Palestine issue. The joint statement issued at that meeting condemned Israel’s actions and demanded an immediate ceasefire. He said he thanked President Trump for playing a role in preventing war between Pakistan and India.

The Prime Minister also commended Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and cabinet members for their diplomatic achievements, which he said had enhanced Pakistan’s stature globally. He credited Pakistan’s armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for defeating India and bolstering the country’s global respect.

Shehbaz Sharif described his recent meeting with President Trump in Washington as “fruitful and productive,” highlighting discussions on trade and counterterrorism.

Sharif underscored that China remains a trusted and steadfast partner that has always stood with Pakistan during difficult times. He also praised the deepening ties with Saudi Arabia, strengthened through a recently signed security pact now being implemented by a joint committee.

The Prime Minister thanked the Malaysian government, particularly Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, for the hospitality extended during his recent visit, noting Malaysia’s commitment to import $200 million worth of meat from Pakistan.

Appreciating the efforts of his cabinet members, he pointed to Bloomberg’s report ranking Pakistan as the second-best emerging economy after Turkey and noted that overseas remittances surged to $3.2 billion in September 2025, marking an 11.3 percent year-on-year increase.

