PM Sharif vows to drive economic growth, stability to Pakistan

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed the commitment to bringing economic growth and stability to Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting of federal cabinet in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said we have to provide productive employment and reduce expenditures, in addition to shrinking circular debt in gas and power sectors.

He emphasized the need to advance in this direction with urgency.

The premier also highlighted the need to control and eliminate evasion and corruption in revenue collection, as well as to end smuggling. He recognized that there is also seriousness and commitment towards this end, expressing the confidence that the country will achieve its destination.

Shehbaz Sharif said the requirements and conditionalities of the IMF will be met on time and expressed confidence that its board will approve Pakistan’s loan program.

He, however, noted that we should remember this will be the last IMF program and emphasized that the country will stand on its own feet.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over gradual reduction in the inflation rate. He said it came down to a single digit of 9.6 percent in the month of August, compared to twenty seven percent of the corresponding period last year.

Describing it as a very good achievement, he commended the finance ministry and other relevant ministries for their efforts in this regard.