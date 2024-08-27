PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to root out terrorism from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the unwavering resolve of his government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan to root out terrorism from the country.

Presiding over the federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad today, he strongly condemned the terrorist incidents in Balochistan and other areas of the country that resulted in the martyrdom of innocent Pakistanis including the security forces’ personnel.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the sacrifices rendered by the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism will not go waste.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the entire nation are committed for the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

The prime minister said all available resources would be provided to the Armed Forces to curb terrorism.

He said doors of dialogue are open for those who believe in Pakistan and its constitution. However, no talks will be held with the enemies and terrorists.

Read more: 14 personnel martyred, 21 terrorists killed as attacks thwarted: ISPR

At least 38 people, including police and Levies personnel, were martyred in different gun attack incidents in Balochistan’s Kalat, Musakhel and Bolan districts.

Eight people, including Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in different incidents in Kalat district on Sunday night, said police.

According to the Kalat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dostin Dashti, the martyred included a police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and three citizens.