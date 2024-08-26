14 personnel martyred, 21 terrorists killed as attacks thwarted: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 21 terrorists involved in different gun attack incidents in Balochistan in a retaliatory operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the military’s media wing said that at midnight of Sunday and Monday, terrorists attempted to conduct numerous heinous activities in Balochistan.

“On behest of inimical and hostile forces, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela Districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced shahadat,” the statement read.

It added that in Musa Khel District, terrorists stopped a bus in the general area Rara Sham and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood.

“The security forces and law enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twenty-one terrorists to hell in ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace. However, during the conduct of operations, 14 brave sons of soil including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the ISPR added.

The Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists.

The military vowed that the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators, and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice.

“Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.

At least 38 people, including police and Levies personnel, were martyred in different gun attack incidents in Balochistan’s Kalat, Musakhel and Bolan districts.

Eight people, including Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in different incidents in Kalat district on Sunday night, said police.

According to the Kalat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dostin Dashti, the martyred included a police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and three citizens.

23 travellers killed in Musakhel

In another horrific incident, armed men killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after offloading them from trucks and buses.

Bolan railway blast kills one

At least one dead, several injured and train services have been suspended after a blast in the Bolan, Balochistan

According to railway sources, the blast occurred last night in the Dozan area of Bolan, destroying the railway bridge.