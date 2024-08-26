38 people, including security personnel, martyred in Balochistan terror attacks

MUSAKHEL/KALAT/BOLAN: At least 38 people, including police and Levies personnel, were martyred in different gun attack incidents in Balochistan’s Kalat, Musakhel and Bolan districts, ARY News reported on Monday quoting police.

8 people, Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in different incidents in Kalat district on Sunday night, said police.

According to the Kalat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dostin Dashti, the martyred included a police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and 3 citizens.

“An exchange of fire between police and armed men continued since last night on Kalat’s national highway and city,” the police said.

Kalat AC injured

In another incident, Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed and a Levies man have also been injured in the firing.

According to SSP Kalat, the incident occurred when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the check post, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and Levies personnel.

The injured officers have been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

While, Kalat Commissioner Naeem Bazai said condition of Ahmed was out of danger.

Security forces kill 12 terrorists

Meanwhile, as per the security sources, terrorists attacked multiple sites in Balochistan on the night of August 24 and 25.

In response to the attacks, the security forces killed 12 terrorists and leaving several others injured, the sources added.

They said the security operation would continue until the terrorists were eliminated.

23 travellers killed in Musakhel

In another horrific incident, armed men killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after offloading them from trucks and buses.

READ: MusaKhel: Armed men kill 23 travellers from Punjab in Balochistan, says SP

According to SP Ayub Achakzai, armed men stopped the vehicles on the national highway in the Rarah Sham area of Musa Khel and killed at least 23 passengers hailing from different parts of Punjab.

During the action, the armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire.

SP Ayub Achakzai said the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies currently in the process of transferring the bodies to the hospital.

Bolan railway blast kills one

At least one dead, several injured and train services have been suspended after a blast in the Bolan, Balochistan

According to railway sources, the blast occurred last night in the Dozan area of Bolan, destroying the railway bridge.

The railway bridge collapse has halted train movement, and trains from Karachi and Rawalpindi to Quetta and other parts of the country have been stopped, sources added.

Additionally, the Quetta section of the National Highway was also blocked by armed individuals last night, further disrupting transportation in the region.

Condemnations

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a passenger bus in the Musakhel area of Balochistan.

They expressed their deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the attack and called for taking the perpetrators to task.

Both the president and prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

“The killing of innocent people is tantamount to killing the entire mankind. The terrorists are enemies of the country, nation, and humanity,” the president said and reiterated the nation’s resolve to keep up fighting terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the law enforcement agencies to carry out an immediate probe into the incident. He also instructed the authorities to cooperate with victim families and extend urgent medical care to the injured.

In a statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists.

The terrorists and their facilitators will not be able to escape an exemplary end, he said, adding that the Balochistan government will pursue the terrorists.