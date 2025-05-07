web analytics
India will have to pay price for its blunder: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a strong address to the nation following India’s recent act of aggression, calling it a “grave mistake” that will not go unpunished, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that “India made a strategic miscalculation last night, and it will pay the price for its error.” He accused India of underestimating the resolve of the Pakistani people.

“They thought we would retreat—but we are a brave nation, ready to defend our homeland till the last drop of blood.”

Referring to Pakistan’s robust response to the Indian incursion, PM Sharif stated, “Our reply last night was crushing. It echoed the thunderous legacy of Squadron Leader M.M. Alam. The world saw that India was brought to its knees in just a few hours.”

The Prime Minister lauded the Pakistan Air Force’s swift and powerful retaliation, noting, “Our Shaheens unleashed such a storm that the enemy cried out in fear. The jets that India was once proud of now lie in ashes.”

Shehbaz Sharif went on to accuse India of cowardice, condemning the killing of 26 innocent Pakistani civilians, including children. “Just hours ago, I attended the funeral of a seven-year-old martyr, Arfa Ameer,” he said with visible emotion. “India’s brutality will never be forgiven.”

He emphasised that the entire nation stands united and unwavering. “Our people are prepared to fight until the last drop of blood to defend the dignity and sovereignty of Pakistan.”

The Prime Minister’s gave firm warning to New Delhi: “If India makes another mistake, it will face an even harsher response one it will never forget.”

Click here for latest developments on Pakistan-India escalation

 

