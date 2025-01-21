PTI protests upon arrival of PM Shehbaz Sharif in NA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers staged a protest upon arrival of PM Shehabz Sharif in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

As per details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs started chanting slogans as soon as PM Shehabz Sharif arrived in the ongoing session of the National Assembly.

During the protest, PTI lawmakers chanted: “Dekho Dekho kon aya, Chor aya chor aya.” Meanwhile, the treasury benches members surrounded the leader of the house’s chair during the protest.

Earlier, the Tax Laws Amendment Bill 2024 was tabled before the National Assembly after it was passed by the standing committee.

Earlier it was reported that the disruption of quorum in yesterday’s National Assembly session, was orchestrated through a collaboration between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The plan to break the quorum was a joint effort between PPP and PTI, the sources knowing the matter said and added on the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party, PTI ended its protest and pointed out the lack of quorum, which led to the collective decision to walk out of the House.

Sources further revealed that PPP had already decided to challenge the quorum before the session began and consulted PTI. Agha Rafiullah, representing Pakistan People’s Party, had discussions with PTI on this strategy.