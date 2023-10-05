Shehbaz Sharif’s car stopped by protestors in Lahore

LAHORE: The city once considered a stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the senior leader of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif’s car was stopped in protest from reaching the desired location by the citizens of Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The local residents of Lahore stopped the car of the former primer Shehbaz Sharif in protest as he was on his way to attend the public outreach campaign prior to the general election which is likely to be held at the end of 2023.

#ShehbazSharif is facing ‘criticism’ from Lahoris, the city once considered a stronghold of #PMLN pic.twitter.com/FVLUfF9tpO — Waqas Jawaid (@arainwaqas27) October 4, 2023

The incident took place last night on Ferozpura Road – the old Kehna area of Lahore – where the locals established their protest camp against the former chief minister of Punjab.

The residents demanded the rehabilitation of Rohi Nala, claiming that the chemical waste from factories were polluting the underground water level for the residents of the Ferozpura locality.

The protestors said that the former primer Nawaz Sharif was the member of National Assembly from this constituency – NA 132.

The protestors didn’t allow Shehbaz Sharif to pass through after which the former primer took the application regarding the concerns of the locals and called them for the meeting today [Thursday].