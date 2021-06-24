Shehbaz wants NA speaker to issue production order for Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, has urged NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production order for PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is the Leader of the Opposition in NA, raised the issue in an open letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The opposition leader has urged the NA speaker to issue production orders for all detained members of the lower house of the parliament.

IHC in its order on Syed Khursheed Shah’s production plea on Thursday said that the constitution prohibits court to issue directives to the Speaker.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah while disposing off the plea said that Article 69 of the Constitution prohibits issuing orders to the National Assembly Speaker.

Any interference by the court would be disrespect to the parliament, which was why the constitution prohibited it, the court said.

“The court hopes that the Speaker will himself look into the matter.”

People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a petition in the high court sought the court instructions for his production order.

Shah, a stalwart of the PPP and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said in petition that the budget debate has been ongoing in the lower house for last 12 days.

He pleaded to the high court, to issue an order to the respondents for his production order to attend the parliament session.