web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sheheryar Munawar confirms his marriage

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

After months of social media buzz regarding his marriage, showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar has finally confirmed that he is tying the knot by the end of this month.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with a digital channel, Sheheryar Munawar was asked about his marriage plans, when he confirmed to the host that he is getting married in December.

“My marriage is planned towards the end of December,” he said.

The ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’ star also mentioned that his bride-to-be is not from showbiz like him, and requested the host to remember the couple in her prayers.

“I would also like to request our viewers to just say a prayer for us and I would like that,” he added.

For the uninitiated, the rumours regarding his marriage first began to swirl earlier this year, with reports suggesting that Munawar is set to tie the knot with Maheen Siddiqui, a rising actor. He seemingly confirmed their relationship in August, on his 36th birthday, when the A-list actor called Siddiqui his ‘jaan‘, following her midnight celebrations for him.

Read More: Sheheryar Munawar goes Insta official with Maheen Siddiqui

Meanwhile, on the work front, Munawar is currently winning acclaim for his performance as the main protagonist Rahim Nawaz, in the drama serial ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’. The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, scripted by Sadia Akhter, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.