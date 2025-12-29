Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional over ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ latest episode

Shehnaaz Gill is completely hooked on the hit Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu!

In a recent video making rounds on social media, the Indian actress and model could be heard expressing her emotions over the latest episode of Bilal Abbas and Hania Aamir’s ongoing hit drama.

Shehnaaz Gill was seen visibly upset watching the Bilal Abbas’s Kamiyar struggle through a misunderstanding, expressing that she “can’t bear to watch him cry,” especially after all his efforts to win over Hania Aamir’s Ayra.

Earlier to this, the Bigg Boss alum fun video of herself where she was seen grooving to the drama’s viral original soundtrack by Asim Azhar, calling herself “obsessed” with the hit track.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malik, airs every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM.

The drama features a stellar cast, including Meher Jaffri as Falak, Ali Rehman as Khawar, Vardah Aziz as Fariha, Alyy Khan as Irfan, and Javeria Abbasi as Beenish.

“The drama follows Kamyar, a charming yet impulsive man, and Ayra, a principled girl with a pure heart. What begins as a sweet connection turn into a storm of emotions, deception, and longing, testing the strength of love and trust,” the synopsis of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu reads.