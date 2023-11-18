Shehnaaz Gill wins the internet with her singing video

Rising actor and reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill won over the netizens with her singing skills in the viral video.

Shehnaaz Gill bowled the social users over when she turned to her Instagram handle recently with a new singing video, flaunting her soothing and mesmerizing vocals in an unfiltered jamming session with friends.

She crooned the playful track ‘Dil Na Jaaneya’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Good Newwz’, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Sharing the clip on her handle, Gill wrote, “Just for fun … don’t take us seriously …winter live session.”

The now-viral video was watched by at least 13 million users of the social platform and received love in the form of likes and comments.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame in 2020, participating in season 13 of the popular reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, where she ended as the 2nd runner-up. The celebrity went on to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ after her stint.

Most recently, she was seen in Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani’s comedy-flick ‘Thank You For Coming’, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and content creators Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.

