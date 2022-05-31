Shehroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal celebrate second wedding anniversary

Showbiz celebrity couple, Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal celebrated their second anniversary on Tuesday.

Marking her second anniversary with her husband Shehroz, actor-model Sadaf Kanwal shared a loved-up click of the two on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday. “My love for you becomes stronger every day,” she captioned the picture, further wishing the wedding anniversary to her ‘darling husband’.

The doting husband also took to his Instagram handle in the late hours. “Happy Anniversary to the Love of my Life ♥️,” he wrote with a picture of the two to wish the wedding anniversary to his wife.

Sadaf and Shehroz tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation with ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf. The couple is expecting their first child together, as confirmed by veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari, earlier this year.

During his outing at a Ramadan transmission, ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor stated: “Sadaf is such a sweet child, and we want all the prayers. She is expecting, and this is a piece of great news for all of us.”

Speaking about the family further, he added that since he was unable to spend much time with Shehroz Sabzwari, he tries to make up for it with quality time to his daughter Nooreh and will do so with the other child too.

“It’s a compensation from God, I’ve become a grandfather for the second time at such young age,” he quipped.

The child will be first for Sadaf, while the second for Shehroz who is father to a daughter – Nooreh with his ex-wife.

