Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze Kashif adds another feather to his cap

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif, who scaled Mount Everest and K2 this year, has added yet another feather to his cap as he has become the first youngest Pakistani to make it to Manaslu.

Shehroze, hailing from Lahore, climbed the 8163-metre high peak in Nepal this morning.

“Ma Sha Allah ….. Shehroze Kashif has done it again for Pakistan,” read a post on the mountaineer’s official Facebook account.

“Today morning, Shehroze summited Manaslu 8163m ASL in Nepal at 5:40 a.m. PST.

The whole nation is proud of you Shehroze !!!”

Kashif is the world’s youngest person to summit three 8,000-metre high peaks over a span of five months.

In June this year, he pulled off the extraordinary feat of scaling the world’s tallest peak Mount Everest (8,849 meters) at the age of 19.

In July, Shehroze Kashif made another record as he climbed the world’s second-highest mountain, K2.