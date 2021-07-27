19-year-old Pakistani makes world record by scaling K2

ISLAMABAD: A 19-year-old Pakistani has made a world record by scaling the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Shehroze Kashif, 19 years old, successfully scaled the K2 mountain and hoisted the Pakistani flag.

Earlier this year, Shehroze Kashif became the youngest Pakistani to scale the world’s largest mountain above the seal level, Mount Everest.

On Monday, the body of missing Pakistani climber Mohammad Ali Sadpara was found below 300m from the bottleneck K2.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) information minister Fatehullah Khan had told ARY News that the bodies of Mohammad Ali Sadpara and John Snorri were recovered.

‘Three bodies’ of the missing climbers were spotted from binoculars at 9:00 am today and it will take some days to bring the bodies to the base camp through Pakistan Army helicopters, he had said. Khan added that Sadpara’s body was identified from the dress he wore during the winter summit.