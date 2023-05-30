33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi arrested again immediately after release

Babar Malik
By Babar Malik
|

TOP NEWS

Babar Malik
Babar Malik

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi, who was released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail Tuesday, was rearrested immediately afterwards.

The former federal minister was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector F-8 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO).

According to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi, the PTI leader has been put under house arrest for another 15 days under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) section 3.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today ordered his release after declaring his arrest ‘illegal’ under 3MPO.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.