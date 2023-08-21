Shehryar Afridi’s release challenged IHC

ISLAMABAD: The district magistrate Islamabad has challenged the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi, ARY News reported.

Last week, a single bench of Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended PTI leader Shehryar Afridi’s arrest warrants under maintenance of public order (MPO) and ordered his immediate release.

The district magistrate in his intra-court appeal in IHC stated that the decision of the single-bench in Shehryar Afridi’s case is a ‘violation’ of law, as the bench did not apply ‘judicial mind’ while announcing the verdict.

The plaintiff has requested to nullify the decision of single-bench in the Shehryar Afridi case.

Afridi was first arrested on May 16 from his Islamabad residence under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance, 1960. He was rearrested on May 30 under the same section soon after his release from prison.

On August 3, Afridi was granted bail by the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench but was later picked up by the police soon after his release from Adiala jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.