Shehzad Roy turns down online marriage proposal with hilarious response

Shehzad Roy, Pakistan’s favourite age-defying celeb, has turned down an online marriage proposal much to the dismay of the hopeful… but at least it was funny!

Shehzad Roy, who is often touted as a ‘vampire’ by his legions of fans thanks to his evergreen youthful looks, was approached by a fan on Twitter who asked him to marry him after he shared his reluctant love for green tea online.

One must always prefer green tea over mithaee, kyoonkay zindagi mein jo thori khushi mil sakti thi, wo bhi na milay pic.twitter.com/iy7qDu5wGw — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) July 31, 2021

“One must always prefer green tea over mithaee, kyoonkay zindagi mein jo thori khushi mil sakti thi, wo bhi na milay,” Shehzad Roy had tweeted, to which a fan replied with a rather peculiar request: “I will make you green tea every day with my blood please marry me”.

i will make you green tea every day with my blood please marry me — Sana Khan (@sanaistired) July 31, 2021

While the proposal was unconventional, to say the least, Roy’s reply was equally hilarious!

“Please don’t say such things otherwise people will start calling me vampire,” he quipped, taking a well-timed dig at a long-running joke among his fandom!

Please don’t say such things otherwise people will start calling me vampire 🙏 https://t.co/4FQHc6OewA — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) July 31, 2021

We say… well played, Mr Roy, but we doubt that you can fool your fans any longer with those looks!