Tuesday, March 1, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Actor Shehzeen Rahat gets married!

test

Pakistani actor-influencer Shehzeen Rahat on Monday tied the knot to Shoaib Lashari, after a week-long festivities.

One of the rising names of the Showbiz industry, Shehzeen Rahat got married to Shoaib Lashari in a private affair on Monday and shared a few glimpses from the event on her Instagram stories.

The pretty bride opted for a traditional heavily embellished attire for her big day, the wedding trousseau consisted of a deep-red and gold outfit, with burnt orange floor-length gharara.

She donned some intricate gold jewelry to compliment the outfit, with bold makeup.

The dapper groom on the other hand wore a solid white Balochi folk dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)

The celeb has been sharing sneak peeks of her wedding festivities on the photo and video sharing site for the past week, beginning with a Mayun/Mehendi ceremony followed by a Qawalli night, which received immense love from social users.

Shehzeen donned a black lehenga choli for the Qawalli event twinning with her husband.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)

It is pertinent to mention that duo exchanged rings back in 2018, and ‘yes’ in April last year.

Beginning her career with modeling, Shehzeen soon made her way to Pakistani dramas. In a short career span of a few years, the young actor has proved her talent in dramas like ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Mein Mehru Hoon’, and ‘family band’.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.