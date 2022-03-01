Actor Shehzeen Rahat gets married!

Pakistani actor-influencer Shehzeen Rahat on Monday tied the knot to Shoaib Lashari, after a week-long festivities.

One of the rising names of the Showbiz industry, Shehzeen Rahat got married to Shoaib Lashari in a private affair on Monday and shared a few glimpses from the event on her Instagram stories.

The pretty bride opted for a traditional heavily embellished attire for her big day, the wedding trousseau consisted of a deep-red and gold outfit, with burnt orange floor-length gharara.

She donned some intricate gold jewelry to compliment the outfit, with bold makeup.

The dapper groom on the other hand wore a solid white Balochi folk dress.

The celeb has been sharing sneak peeks of her wedding festivities on the photo and video sharing site for the past week, beginning with a Mayun/Mehendi ceremony followed by a Qawalli night, which received immense love from social users.

Shehzeen donned a black lehenga choli for the Qawalli event twinning with her husband.

It is pertinent to mention that duo exchanged rings back in 2018, and ‘yes’ in April last year.

Beginning her career with modeling, Shehzeen soon made her way to Pakistani dramas. In a short career span of a few years, the young actor has proved her talent in dramas like ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Mein Mehru Hoon’, and ‘family band’.

