Qatar’s government on Sunday announced the death of former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who led the country from 1995 to 2013.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Bureau of the emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late — may God have mercy on him — His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” read a statement published by the emir’s office on social media.

The former leader was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country during a period of rapid economic growth.

Sheikh Hamad took power in June 1995, overthrowing his father in a bloodless coup while the latter was abroad.

He inherited a small, largely marginal emirate with nearly empty coffers and transformed it into a major player on the regional and international stage.

During his time in office, the international broadcaster Al Jazeera was launched in 1996, following a decree issued by the emir.

In June 2013, Sheikh Hamad surprised many by voluntarily abdicating in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a first in the recent history of the Arab world.

On behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended condolences to the Al Thani family, the emir and the government and the people of Qatar.

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“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” he posted on X, adding that during his reign, Sheikh Hamad played a pivotal role in Qatar’s modern development and in strengthening the bonds of friendship with Pakistan.

“His visionary leadership and contributions to regional peace will be long remembered,” he said.

Qatar is one of the smallest Arab states with a population of around three million people, most of whom are foreign workers.

The country was a British protectorate for 55 years until 1971.

It has been ruled by a monarchy, the Al Thani family, since the mid-19th century.