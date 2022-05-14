Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s demise: PM Shehbaz visits UAE

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting the United Arab Emirates today to offer condolence on the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister will offer his condolence to the Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tomorrow, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier in a condolence message, the prime minister said Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundation of UAE Federation whereas Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan strengthened it and gave it exemplary development.

Shehbaz Sharif said Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan took his father’s developmental vision for UAE to new heights with fifty years of continuous hard work. The Prime Minister termed the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan a great loss for Muslim Ummah.

Deeply grieved to hear about the passing of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of UAE. UAE has lost a visionary leader & Pakistan a great friend. We send our heartfelt condolences & sympathies to the government & people of the UAE. May Allah rest his soul in peace! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 13, 2022



United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at the age of 73 on Friday.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced official mourning and flags at half-mast for a period of 40 days, starting Friday. Work will also be suspended in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for three days.

According to Reuters, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was born in 1948, came to power in 2004 in the richest emirate Abu Dhabi and became the head of state. He is expected to be succeeded as ruler of Abu Dhabi by his half-brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Mohammed bin Zayed has been the de facto ruler of the U.S.-allied UAE, particularly after Khalifa suffered a stroke in 2014, following which he has rarely been seen in public.

Under the constitution, vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, will act as president until the federal council which groups the rulers of the seven emirates meets within 30 days to elect a new president.

