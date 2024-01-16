Sheikh Rasheed arrested in May 9 riots case

RAWALPINDI: Police on Tuesday arrested former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed following the cancellation of bail in May 9 riots case, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed appeared before ATC for confirmation of bail in 14 cases registered against him in May 9 riots cases. He was granted bail in thirteen cases, however, his bail was rejected in the New Town police station case.

Following the cancellation of the bail he was taken into custody by the police from the court.

Rasheed is accused of planning vandalism and attack on a sensitive installation on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister.

Fearing arrest, on Monday, the former minister vowed to contest election from the jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed last year condemned the May 9 riots and called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief a ‘stubborn’.

Talking to a private news channel, the former interior minister said that he had been on a ‘Chilla’ (apparently spending time underground) for the last 40 days.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he had the opportunity to reflect on many things during the chilla in this age. “No one caused any harm during this period”, he added.