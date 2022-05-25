Sheikh Rasheed asks govt to remove containers

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday asked the federal government to remove containers, placed to stop participants of Azadi March from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing the rally participants from Rawalpindi’s Lal Haveli, Sheikh Rasheed asked the party workers to remain calm and ensure the protection of their houses.

The former minister asked the government to remove the containers and allot the H-9 plot in Islamabad near Srinagar Highway for the public rally.

He said that Babar Awan and Islamabad Bar Association have presented their demands in court.

Read more: PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Amid blockades, crackdowns and shelling against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan has begun and heading towards Islamabad.

In his address at Swabi Interchange, PTI chairman Imran Khan condemned the arrests of party workers during raids and vowed to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk at any cost.

He also asked people will they accompany him towards Islamabad by removing containers? The charged crowd replied yes they will. He recalled that the PTI government did not arrest participants of PPP and JUI-F rallies while being in power.

