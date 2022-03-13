Sheikh Rasheed calls opposition ‘fool’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday called opposition a biggest ‘fool’ ARY News reported.

Addressing a three-day overseas Pakistanis convention in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said overseas Pakistanis have always supported Imran Khan and PTI. “I have never seen such a ‘fool’ opposition in the world,” the minister was quoted as saying.

He asked the opposition to unveil the reason behind the tabling of the no-confidence motion. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the government will not allow any militia to take the law into its hands.

I will crush any militia brought to Islamabad during the NA session, he added and offered opposition to give security, if they want. The minister urged the opposition to avoid bitterness in politics.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will get more strength by Tuesday. He said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will decide about the summoning of the session.

He reiterated that he stands firmly united with Prime Minister Imran Khan at this time. Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed had said “We have decided to hand over security of Parliament and Parliamentary Lodges to FC and Rangers,” he said while speaking to media at Quetta airport and added, “The government could also summon Pakistan Army under article 245 of the Constitution.”

