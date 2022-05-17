Sheikh Rasheed claims caretaker PM will be an economist

Karachi: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that the government will fall within a few days and the caretaker PM will be an economist, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Sheikh Rasheed said that he knew this government would not be able to survive. The dollar is eyeing Rs200 while the government is unable to take any big decisions.

He said that it has been decided that the caretaker Prime Minister will be someone from the economic sector. Important decisions are to be made by 12 am tonight, he claimed.

He said that the Punjab government is already gone after SC’s verdict on Article 63 (A) today and the federal government is on thin ice too. Balochistan National Party (BNP) has hinted at switching sides, the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief claimed. Jails are the ultimate destiny of this corrupt lot, he said.

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed said that he has been urging powerful people to resolve all this before the long march. All parties barring Asif Ali Zardari are ready for a fresh election, he added.

It has been decided that the date for new elections and an interim government would be announced soon, he claimed.

