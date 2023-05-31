30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Sheikh Rasheed claims police raided his Islamabad residence

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed his house in Islamabad was raided by police in the early hours of Wednesday.

In his tweet, Sheikh Rasheed claimed police raided his house around 3am, when he was not there. “The raiding police team tortured my staff and broke their arms,” the former minister claimed.

Sheikh Rasheed also claimed that police took away his two vehicles and licenced weapons. Following the May 9 violence, the police have swung into action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, workers and supporters.

Since the crackdown was launched, the Awami Muslim League chief is on the run to avoid arrest.

A number of leaders and workers have been arrested.

