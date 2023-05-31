Sheikh Rasheed claims police raided his Islamabad residence

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed his house in Islamabad was raided by police in the early hours of Wednesday.

In his tweet, Sheikh Rasheed claimed police raided his house around 3am, when he was not there. “The raiding police team tortured my staff and broke their arms,” the former minister claimed.

آج صبح3بجےرینجرزاسلام آبادپولیس اوربعض سول کپڑوں میں ملبوس 80-90لوگ میرےگھرF-7-4اسلام آباد میں دروازےتوڑکرداخل ہوگئے میں گھرمیں موجودنہیں تھاملازمین کومارمارکرانکےبازوتوڑدیےحسب معمول میری دونوں گاڑیاں لائسنسی اسلحہ اورCCTV فوٹیج بھی ساتھ لےگئے11.30بجے ویڈیو پیغام میں بات کروں گا pic.twitter.com/srTzew2Hds — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 31, 2023

Sheikh Rasheed also claimed that police took away his two vehicles and licenced weapons. Following the May 9 violence, the police have swung into action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, workers and supporters.

Since the crackdown was launched, the Awami Muslim League chief is on the run to avoid arrest.

A number of leaders and workers have been arrested.