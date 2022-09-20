Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Sheikh Rasheed claims Shehbaz Sharif was ‘grilled’ in London meeting

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday claimed PM Shehbaz Sharif was ‘grilled’ in London meeting with the PML-N supremo. 

In a tweet, Sheikh Rasheed said, Shehbaz Sharif was not heard in London and he was grilled during his meeting with Nawaz Sharif.

Rasheed further said that differences have erupted not only in PDM leadership but within PDM and the Pakistan People’s Party.

The former minister said flood-hit masses are protesting against the PPP government and welcoming provincial ministers with slippers as they have failed to provide relief to them.

Commenting on the NAB amendments, Rasheed said the PDM leadership came into power just to end their corruption case.

