Sheikh Rasheed demands fair inquiry into May 9 violence

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday demanded a fair and impartial investigation into May 9 violence May 9, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed requested the institutions to remain neutral and conduct an inquiry on the May 9 incidents۔ Whoever is found guilty should be given exemplary punishment, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed claimed no patriotic Pakistani can stand against his army and he cannot stand with the ‘thieves’ of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)۔

The former minister said he would live and die in Pakistan but his name had been placed on the exit control list (ECL) while diplomatic passports were issued to the convicted persons living abroad having their assets and children also there.

The former federal minister said that the 13-party gang has become a symbol of ‘hatred’ among the people.

