Sheikh Rasheed files post-arrest bail plea in court

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday filed a post-arrest bail plea in the district and sessions court, ARY News reported.

As per details, the sessions judge Tahir Mahmood sent the bail plea to additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra and he will hear the case tomorrow.

The plea stated that with the assistance of police, the prosecution has filed false cases against the AML chief Sheikh Rasheed and despite the notice suspension by LHC they filed the case.

Police have misused their power and the case was registered on a political basis against Rasheed.

The plea further stated that there is no need of an investigation of Rasheed in Adiala Jail, hereby the court is requested to accept his bail plea.

Earlier, the nephew of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, Rashid Shafiq claimed on Tuesday that his uncle was kept in the death cell of the jail and no one is being allowed to meet him, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that he has recently met Sheikh Rasheed in jail. He alleged that his uncle was not given meals by the jail officials. He added that Rasheed is suffering fever but medicines are not being provided.

“Sheikh Rasheed is kept in the death cell and no one is being allowed to meet him. My uncle is sleeping on the floor and no arrangements are made by the jail officials to protect him from the cold weather.”

