Sheikh Rasheed forgives CCPO Rawalpindi, others in arrest case

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Friday forgave CCPO Rawalpindi and other cops, who arrested him, last month, ARY News reported.

On September 18, a plea was moved in the LHC Rawalpindi against the arrest of Sheikh Rasheed. The IG Punjab, RPO, CCPO Rawalpindi and SSP Operations were made respondents in the case.

The former interior minister appeared on a TV show, earlier this month after he was taken into custody in September.

Rasheed appeared before the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench in a plea against his ‘disappearance’. In his statement before the court of Judge Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Sheikh Rasheed held CCPO Rawalpindi and other policemen involved in his arrest.

The former minister then forgave his accusers “for the sake of Allah,” indicating his willingness to absolve those involved in his arrest.

Later, the LHC Rawalpindi bench disposed off the petition.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed condemns May 9 riots, calls PTI chief ‘stubborn’

On October 21, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed resurfaced after a month-long disappearance and condemned the May 9 riots while calling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan a ‘stubborn’.

Talking to a private news channel, the former interior minister said that he had been on a ‘Chilla’ (apparently spending time underground) for the last 40 days.