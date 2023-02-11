Saturday, February 11, 2023
Sheikh Rasheed gets bail in Murree case

A local court in Rawalpindi on Saturday granted bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case registered against him by Murree police for manhandling a law enforcement officer during arrest, ARY News reported.

Murree Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Zeeshan approved the bail of former interior minister against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The development comes a couple of days after a judicial magistrate and the district and sessions court turned down his bail petitions in a case related to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Rasheed, who is a close ally of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, is currently detained at the Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in another case registered against him for levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

