Sheikh Rasheed briefs PM Imran Khan on Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him regarding the situation in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

The interior minister briefed the prime minister regarding the overall law and order situation and performance of the facilitation centre for evacuations from Afghanistan at the ministry.

Sheikh Rasheed also briefed the prime minister regarding border management as Imran Khan lauded the measures taken by the interior ministry for facilitating evacuations from the neighbouring country.

Pakistan has remained pivotal in facilitating the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan in the aftermath of a swift Taliban takeover and a report on September 01 stated that Islamabad International Airport had handled 450 evacuation flights from Afghanistan after the airport became the centre of the flight operation for coalition troops withdrawing from Kabul.

ARY News acquired the statistics of evacuation flights at Islamabad International Airport that showed that the airport handled the flights of military and special commercial aircraft from Afghanistan.

It was learnt that 450 planes had landed and flew from Islamabad International Airport. The flights included planes of coalition forces and other airlines, whereas, seven aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also took place in the evacuations from Afghanistan.

26,000 foreigners had been transported to Islamabad from where they flew to different countries via special flights. The national carrier transported 1,460 Afghans and nationals to Pakistan.