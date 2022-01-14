Govt not to create hurdle in opposition’s long march: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday announced the government would not create any hurdle in the opposition’s long march planned for March 23, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this while addressing a presser on Friday and added that the incumbent government is not threatened with the opposition and would complete its tenure.

“They should come to Islamabad but keep in mind the sanctity of the date they have chosen for their protest,” the interior minister said and added that a military parade will be held on Pakistan Day besides the arrival of the representatives from OIC member states.

Sheikh Rasheed said that it has been three and a half years since the government was elected into power and every now and then they are being threatened with the toppling of the government. “Soon fourth year of this government will pass, bringing the fifth year that is the election year,” he said.

He admitted a spike in inflation and said that recently they have diverted the prime minister’s attention towards actions needed to counter the hike in prices of flour. “People have pinned higher hopes on Imran Khan that he will bring back the looted money of the country,” he said.

He once again invited Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan but added that he does not foresee the role of Nawaz Sharif in the country’s politics in future.

“It is upto him [Nawaz Sharif] to return to Pakistan whenever he wanted however all four sharifs have no role to play in Pakistan politics,” he said and added that the opposition wanted support from the same quarters who are supporting Imran Khan.

He announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting China next month, a day after the foreign office confirmed that the premier would attend Beijing Olympics besides also holding bilateral meetings.

