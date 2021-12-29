Inflation to reduce in last year of PTI term, predicts Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that this is a year of local government elections and will also contest the next general elections under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Speaking to newsmen in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said reducing poverty is the agenda of Imran Khan and expressed hope that the premier will be able to control inflation in the last year of his term.

Talking about the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country, Sheikh Rasheed offered a plane ticket to the PML-N supremo out of his own pocket.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country will have no effect on the country.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed offers return ticket to Nawaz Sharif

“Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will complete his five-year term,” Sheikh Rasheed was quoted as saying.

The minister said that every party wants the establishment to support it but the establishment says that it will only support the elected government of the country.

Last week, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had also offered to buy a return ticket for Nawaz Sharif from his own pocket.

Speaking at a presser in Karachi, the minister had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going anywhere as local bodies elections in Punjab will be held until June, bringing an end to the four-year tenure of the incumbent government.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!