Sheikh Rasheed visits Karachi to review NAP implementation: sources

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday reached Karachi where he would be reviewing implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and overall law and order situation in Sindh province, especially in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources having knowledge of the schedule of the interior minister, Sheikh Rasheed will receive briefing from Rangers and other federal law enforcing authorities (LEAs) regarding peace in Sindh province including Karachi.

“The interior minister will issue special directives for maintaining law and order situation in the province,” they said adding that the meeting would also be apprised regarding NAP secretariat and national disaster information centre.

Sheikh Rasheed will also visit the residence of Senator Faisal Vawda today where he would condole over the sad demise of his mother.

On September 09, the apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) decided to set up a National Crisis Information Management Cell (NCIMC) to ensure timely, correct and smooth flow of information about internal security issues.

The meeting held with PM Imran Khan in the chair decided to set up a National Crisis Information Management Cell with ministries of interior and information as lead bodies.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on various components of the National Action Plan. It also took into account the latest developments especially the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan and its possible implications for the country.

The committee reviewed short-term, medium and long-term targets of the revised National Action Plan and deliberated upon the role and responsibilities of all stakeholders including federation, provinces and law enforcement agencies, read the statement.

It was decided that tangible key performance indicators would be set for each target with delineated timelines.