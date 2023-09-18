Sheikh Rasheed moves LHC against his arrest

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Monday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against his arrest, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sheikh Rasheed filed plea through his lawyers Sardar Razzak and Sardar Shehbaz. The IG Punjab, RPO, CCPO Rawalpindi and SSP Operations have been made respondents in the case.

The plea stated that Punjab police arrested him [Sheikh Rasheed] without arrest warrants and is kept at an ‘undisclosed’ place. There is no case against the applicant, nor any investigation was underway, the plea stated.

The LHC is urged to pass orders to present Sheikh Rasheed before the court and he should be allowed to exercise his legal right.

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence.

As per details, the former minister’s counsel Sardar Abdurrazaq has confirmed that the AML chief has been arrested by men in plain clothes from his residence.

He said that two nephews of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed were also arrested and shifted to an unidentified location.

On September 11, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former federal minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million Scandal or Al-Qadir Trust Case.