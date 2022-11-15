Sheikh Rasheed says NAB amendments were made for ‘personal gains’

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said amendments in the NAB law were made for ‘personal gains’ by the incumbent government, ARY News reported.

6ماہ اسمبلی کاکورم پورانہیں ہوااپنی ذات کےلیےنیب ترامیم کیسےپاس کرا لیں ارشدشریف کےجسم پر12زخم اور4ناخن غائب یہ قومی المیہ ہےقوم پہلےہی مہنگائی سےمررہی ہےجوہزاروں کی نفری باہر سےمنگوائی وہ سردی سےمررہی ہےمعیشت ناک آوٹ اوردیوالیہ ہونےوالی ہےمزیدایک کروڑلوگ غربت کےشکنجےمیں آگئے ہیں — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 15, 2022

In his tweet, Sheikh Rasheed says the government failed to complete the quorum of the National Assembly in the last six months but passed the amendments in NAB law for its ‘personal gains.’

The former interior minister reiterated that Pakistan’s economy has been knocked down and the country is heading towards default.

He said countrymen are facing the worst inflation in the history of Pakistan due to wrong policies of the government.

The joint session of the Parliament on June 9 passed the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2021.

According to law, cases pertaining to tax evasion, federal or provincial cabinets, and state banks have been deemed out of NAB’s jurisdiction, the notification said. “Now onwards NAB must complete inquiries within a period of six months,” as per new law.

