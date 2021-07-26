Govt bringing new policy to validate, modify NICs: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday announced that the government is bringing a fresh policy for validation, extension and modifications of the national identity card (NIC), ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that he had summoned the chairman NADRA today and directed him to continue with the ID card system using thumbprints and introduce the new NIC policy in 14 days.

“People having dubious cards will be sent messages and they could even rectify the issues through an internet platform,” he said adding that he has ordered to dismiss 840 blocked NICs that were made using inappropriate means.

The interior minister said there are thousands of foreigners who are living in Pakistan over the last many years without renewal of visa. He asked these foreigners to leave Pakistan before August 14 or get their visas renewed through an online application besides also announcing to waive off the fines on delayed renewal.

Sheikh Rasheed said that they also wanted to transform Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) including its cybercrime cell as currently, its abilities are below par. “We have received hundreds of thousands of applications for 1100 posts in the FIA,” Sheikh Rasheed said.

The interior minister further said that he was ready to give a charter plane to Nawaz Sharif if he is willing to return to Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif wanted to take his anti-Imran and anti-army agenda to its peak,” he said adding that his prime objective was to ensure that Pakistan remains trapped through the FATF.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif and his associates have no future unless they refrain from using irresponsible remarks in politics.